Sarasota restaurant offering authentic flavors of Amish cooking

For finding a piece of home while visiting Sarasota, Der Dutchman offers the flavors of family favorites all in one location.

"It's kinda like your grandma used to make, I hear that a lot in the dining room," shared owner Jeff Miller, "[The menu's] got a lot of mashed potatoes, noodles, turkey, lots of gravy. Roasted chicken is our number one food product."

While the chicken might be the staple diners are looking for on the dinner plate, the dessert area is the star of every meal.

"We have a lot of dessert items," said Miller. "They like their desserts. We have 20 different pies at Der Dutchman alone. Peanut Butter is a number one seller, but obviously, pumpkin will be a number one seller this time of year."

How does all of this home cooking find its way under one roof?

"Sarasota has an Amish community. We always locate our restaurants in Amish communities so this was an ideal fit for us. We're a restaurant that serves Amish Mennonite food. The Amish and Mennonites are closely related," explained Miller.

And he revealed the secret, "They're really good cooks. We try to bring that to the community, great food, an atmosphere that's uplifting, family friendly. It's more of an experience."

To have that experience for yourself, you can visit Der Dutchman Monday through Saturday at 3713 Bahia Vista Street in Sarasota.

