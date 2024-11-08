Voucher program provides essential housing to veterans in need

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Robert Goddard is proud of his two-bedroom Clearwater apartment.

It's a stark difference from where he was in 1970, back home in Maine after serving as a medic in the United States Army .

"I was, you know, drinking heavily. I attempted suicide and I ended up at the VA hospital in Augusta, Maine," Goddard said.

Robert Goddard walks outside his Clearwater apartment complex.

After receiving help, Goddard moved to St. Petersburg and got a job at Derby Lane, a poker hall, where he worked for 15 years.

Until 2021, Goddard was bouncing around low-income apartments in downtown St. Pete and was essentially homeless.

"One day we got a notice. When I got home, there's a letter there saying that we had two weeks to move out," Goddard said. "Everybody panics, me included, because where the hell are you going to go?"

That’s when Veterans Affairs at Bay Pines stepped up to help Goddard, providing him with a temporary room at St. Vincent De Paul's Center for Hope in St. Pete.

Goddard's temporary bedroom at St. Vincent De Paul's Center for Hope in St. Pete.

Goddard was eligible for temporary housing through a voucher program provided by HUD-VASH, the VA’s supportive housing program.

Bruce Mizener, HUD-VASH supervisor, says that the organization meets homeless veterans "where they’re at" and that they "help them (homeless veterans) with acquiring a housing voucher through our partners with the local housing authorities."

Mizener says that for veterans to be eligible for the program they need "to be literally homeless with a disabling condition."

Through the same voucher program, Bay Pines then helped Robert move into a permanent apartment.

"When she opened the door and I walked in, I was stunned. I knew they were going to help me financially, but I didn't think it would be to this extent," Goddard said.

Robert Goddard in his bedroom.

Goddard pays $245 a month of his $1,300 rent. The VA picks up the rest. Robert says it's a huge benefit for someone living off social security alone.

"If it wasn't for this program, I wouldn't be living here. I don't know where I'd be. Maybe on the street."

Goddard wants to spread awareness of the HUD-VASH program, so other veterans can find the same peace of mind he has.

"It takes all that weight off of having a secure and safe place to live," he says.

If you, or anyone you know, might benefit from the VA's housing program, call the their hilltop 1-877-4AID-VET, or visit their website here .