Sarasota teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with 17-year-old student, police say

A Sarasota teacher was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with her 17-year-old student, according to police.

Michele Little, 29, is now accused of making sexual comments to the student several times and even making out in her classroom after school, the Sarasota Police Department said.

She's a teacher at Sarasota Military Academy High School, but police said she has been placed on administrative leave by the school.

Detectives said they began investigating after the school contacted them. Representatives with the school told investigators that there were rumors of Little and the student having an inappropriate relationship.

Authorities said the student told them Little made sexual comments to him several times for several weeks. The student even said he went to her classroom during lunch back on April 17, and she put up a testing/tutoring sign, so only he would be in the room, investigators confirmed.

During that time, the student asked the teacher what she was doing after school, and police said she told him she was cleaning her room up. Investigators said he jokingly asked her if she needed help, and she told him yes.

The 17-year-old student returned to the classroom after school, and Little had the door propped open with a pencil, so the door wouldn't lock. According to Sarasota police, Little closed the blinds once he came into the room, and he logged on to a computer to pretend he was working.

Authorities said that's when the student and teacher "made out" for 10-15 minutes before he left.

Sarasota police said they spoke with Little on April 25, and the student was later interviewed on April 27 at the Child Protection Center. Little was arrested Friday by SPD detectives and taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Little is now facing a felony charge of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors, according to investigators. She's scheduled to make her first court appearance on Saturday, which is when her bond will be set.

Police said Sarasota Military Academy High School sent the following statement to faculty, parents and students:

"The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department. We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck with the Sarasota Police Department at (941) 263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (941) 366-TIPS or visiting www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.