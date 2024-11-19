Sarasota’s Celery Fields redevelopment sparks debate among community

It's one of the top spots for bird watching in the state. The Celery Fields in Sarasota County attracts more than 100,000 people a year. But, the Audubon Society is concerned plans for 170 homes could ruin the destination.

Off Raymond Road, there’s a sense of calmness and peace as you make your way out to a boardwalk leading to the celery fields.

"Really, this is the last bastion of nature that is left over here," said Sara Reisinger.

Sara Reisinger is the President of the Sarasota Audubon Society. She says the area attracts more than 100,000 visitors to the area every year.

A 49-acre piece of land across the way could possibly bring 170 homes from D.R. Horton.

She is concerned the development would disrupt the peace for visitors and nearly 250 known species of local and migratory birds.

"You name it, people come out to connect to nature. For us, specifically at the Audubon, we connect people with birds," said Reisinger."If there are no birds to connect people to, it’s really pointless for us to be here."

Smith Properties has filed a re-zone petition, which could change the land from Open-Use Rural to Residential Single-Family Residential.

While it sits dry now, the area was under water after Hurricane Debby .

Celery Fields underwater after Hurricane Debby.

"Flooding is a major concern, and this property was under about three feet of water, and it’s 65% in the flood plain," said Reisinger.

Neighbors are planning to attend a Sarasota County Planning Commission meeting to voice their opinion.

"We are all very concerned about it. It’s one of the last pieces of land that is still country out here," said Frank Guididas.

Frank Guididas has owned his home off of Shadow Oaks Road since 1977.

He was here when the Celery Fields were built to help with flooding and is concerned a large development will only add to it.

"The good thing would be to just be able to extend our celery friends to catch that extra water if we keep building out east," said Guididas.

Neighbors at the Audubon Society will speak out at the planning commission, and they hope their voices are heard loud and clear.

"There has to be some things that are sacred at the county, and I really feel this space has so much public support behind it," said Reisinger.

The Planning Commission will hear the proposed re-zone on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

A layout of what the new zoning proposal of Celery Fields would lead to.

It’ll be held at 4000 South Tamiami Trail South, Venice .