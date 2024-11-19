St. Pete Police release findings from Nov. 8 deputy-involved shooting investigation

St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway announced the findings of the Pinellas County Use of Force Investigative Task Force during a press conference on Tuesday.

The investigation showed that the three Pinellas County deputies' actions on Nov. 8 were justified in accordance with Florida State Statute 776.012.

Officials say deputies responded to a domestic incident at 2501 47th Avenue North around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, deputies say a 37-year-old woman met them outside with her teenage son and daughter.

According to the teen girl, her mother's domestic partner, Jeremy Lyle Reed, 42, had pointed a gun at her inside the home.

Police say that the teen girl told deputies Reed pointed the gun at her and said something to the effect of, "Are you ready to have some fun?"

According to SPPD, deputies moved the woman and her teens to a safer area north of the house and began to set a perimeter around the home to prepare to arrest Reed.

The situation escalated when investigators say Reed came out of the home with a gun and ran toward the family who was speaking with deputies.

When Reed ignored instructions to drop the gun, all three deputies fired at him, according to investigators.

Reed was hit multiple times before being taken to the Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital where he received medical treatment.

Officials say that Reed was treated and then transferred to the Pinellas County Jail.

The police department says the deputies involved were:

Deputy Jessee Creaser, sworn in on 9-27-21

Deputy Dylan Schultz, sworn in on 7-10-23

Corporal Stuart Kellman, sworn in on 4-7-14

They will remain on paid administrative assignment until the official investigation wraps up.

