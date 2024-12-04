Expand / Collapse search

Saw-swinging Florida man strikes guy during wrong-way driving argument: LCSO

Published  December 4, 2024 10:58am EST
Florida
    FORT MYERS, Fla. - An argument over wrong-way driving landed one man in jail and left another with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 

    Deputies say Rolando Ruiz Alonso was the primary aggressor in the altercation, which took place at South Center Drive in North Fort Myers. 

    According to LCSO, evidence shows that Ruiz Alonso began swinging a saw-like tool toward the victim as the argument escalated. 

    Rolando Ruiz Alonso mugshot courtesy of Lee County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies say Ruiz Alonso eventually struck the victim with the saw-like tool and also used a piece of ceramic pottery as a weapon. 

    Ruiz Alonso was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

