Saw-swinging Florida man strikes guy during wrong-way driving argument: LCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An argument over wrong-way driving landed one man in jail and left another with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Rolando Ruiz Alonso was the primary aggressor in the altercation, which took place at South Center Drive in North Fort Myers.

READ: Man accused of gunning down ex-girlfriend in front of her kids at St. Pete cemetery in 2021 captured in Mexico

According to LCSO, evidence shows that Ruiz Alonso began swinging a saw-like tool toward the victim as the argument escalated.

Rolando Ruiz Alonso mugshot courtesy of Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Ruiz Alonso eventually struck the victim with the saw-like tool and also used a piece of ceramic pottery as a weapon.

Ruiz Alonso was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: