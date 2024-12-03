Man accused of gunning down ex-girlfriend in front of her kids at St. Pete cemetery in 2021 captured in Mexico

Police say a TikTok post led to the arrest of St. Petersburg’s most wanted criminal who is accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend while she held their baby on her lap and her four-year-old sat nearby in 2021.

On Tuesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced that U.S. Marshals arrested Benjamin Robert Williams a.k.a. ‘Bambi’ in Mexico City last week after a three-and-a-half-year search.

Police say last week someone saw a post on TikTok and called authorities with a tip that Williams was living in Mexico.

Detectives contacted the U.S. Marshals Service and Williams was taken into custody and brought to the United States. A St. Pete detective drove to Miami to pick him up and take him to the Pinellas County Jail.

Side-by-side images show Benjamin Williams in 2021 and 2024. Images are courtesy of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

"A dangerous criminal no longer poses a threat to the community or the family because they were nervous, he was going to come back and try to harm the family," St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a press conference on Tuesday, "Nothing can replace the loss of your daughter, but at least we have a dangerous person off the street. At least a loving mother, a loving daughter and the family can know now that we have him in custody."

Williams was wanted for the shooting death of 27-year-old Joana Peca. Police say he shot Joana Peca in the face multiple times on July 31, 2021, outside the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in front of her young children.

Joana Peca was shot and killed while holding her baby on her lap 15 months ago.

Both children were uninjured, but "terrified at what had just happened," police said at the time.

"That 4-year-old has to live with that for the rest of their life, watching his mom being executed," St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a previous news conference.

Joana Peca and Williams had been in a relationship and had a baby together, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Pictured: Joana Peca

The victim's mother, Eleni Peca, said her daughter went to the cemetery because Williams had asked her to come visit where his sister was buried.

"She trusted him, that's why she went there that day," Eleni Peca said in a past interview. "He was at his sister's grave. She went there to show support for him."

On Tuesday, she said, "I feel a Christmas present for me and my little boys came early this year and I couldn’t ask for more than that phone call I got from the police department when they said he got arrested. I can’t explain the feeling that I had at that moment, but it was a combination of happiness and pain at the same time."

Fugitive Benjamin Williams next to Joana Peca, who is accused of gunning down while she held their baby on her lap.

A week after the shooting death, U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to Williams’ capture.

In November 2022, "In Pursuit with John Walsh" on Investigation Discovery and Discovery Plus featured Peca’s case and the hunt for Williams.

U.S. Marshal William Berger and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Tampa Field Division's Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard also attended Tuesday's press conference.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Benjamin Williams shot his former girlfriend, Joana Peca, in the face while she was holding their baby in her car last year near Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

Jail records show Williams has had about 40 arrests in Pinellas County dating back to 2007. Charges included drug possession, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery, armed robbery, grand theft and resisting arrest.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder for Peca's death and two counts of child abuse.

Police are investigating if Williams was involved in other criminal activity in and outside the Bay Area.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: