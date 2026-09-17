School bus rear-ended in fiery Clearwater crash, police say
A car crashed into the back of a school bus and burst into flames Thursday afternoon in Clearwater, according to police.
School bus crash on Sunset Point Road
What we know:
The Clearwater Police Department said the crash happened at Sunset Point Road and Highland Avenue.
Police said the car caught fire following the crash.
Officials state only the driver and one student were inside the school bus at the time of the crash, and one driver was inside the car. No injuries were reported among the three people involved.
Investigation into Highland Avenue collision
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the car driver, the bus driver, or the student. It remains unclear what caused the car to collide with the rear of the school bus or how the car caught fire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clearwater Police Department.