'School's Out, Camp's In' offered for kids still waiting for schools to reopen after Hurricane Milton

Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting "School's Out, Camp's In" for kids while many wait for schools to reopen following Hurricane Milton.

Children will be able to go to 20 recreation centers on Tuesday, October 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials said the day camp is free, and all children will be supervised, entertained and fed.

"Many Tampa parents are returning to work, but schools are not yet ready to reopen," Parks and Recreation Director Tony Mulkey said. "It’s a challenge, and we hope that providing this ‘School’s Out, Camp’s In’ session will help support families."

The program will be available at the following Tampa Parks and Recreation facilities:

Benito, located at 10065 Cross Creek Boulevard Copeland, located at 11001 North 15th Street Cyrus Greene, located at 2101 East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Fair Oaks, located at 5019 North 34th Street George Bartholomew, located at 8608 North 12th Street Grant, located at 3724 North 54th Street Gwen Miller, located at 6410 North 32nd Street Highland Pines, located at 4505 East 21st Avenue Jackson Heights, located 3310 East Lake Avenue Kate Jackson, 821 South Rome Avenue Loretta Ingraham, located at 1615 North Hubert Avenue Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., located at 2200 North Oregon Avenue Port Tampa, located at 4702 West McCoy Street Ragan, located at 1200 East Lake Avenue Rey, located at 2301 North Howard Avenue Rowlett, located at 2313 East Yukon Street Riverfront, located at 1301 North Boulevard Springhill, located at 1000 East Eskimo Avenue Temple Crest, located at 8116 North 37th Street Williams, located at 4362 East Osborne Avenue

Five Parks and Recreation sites in Tampa remain closed after the storm, including DeSoto, Forest Hills, Friendship, Kwane Doster and Wellswood. Officials recommend bringing your children to different sites that are open.

For more information, call (813) 274-5132.

