SCSPD: Woodland Middle School student arrested after bringing gun to school

article

On Wednesday, a student at Woodland Middle School was arrested after a gun was found in their possession, according to authorities.

Police say the school administration was alerted that a student had a gun on Wednesday morning.

READ: Boy, 11, arrested for shooting 2 football teammates at Apopka practice over bag of chips, police say

Once the school's administrative was notified, the Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) immediately became involved, police said.

According to authorities, the student has been apprehended and there is no threat to students, teachers, or staff members.