Boy, 11, arrested for shooting 2 football teammates over bag of chips during practice in Apopka, police say

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after shooting two of his Pop Warner football teammates following a fight during practice in Apopka on Monday evening, according to police.

The child, who is not being named due to his age, is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder, authorities said.

The boy reportedly grabbed the gun – which was left unsecured – from his mother's vehicle and shot the two football players, Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of the Northwest Recreation Center shortly before 8:30 p.m. Within a few minutes of arriving to the scene, Apopka police officers located the suspect and a gun.

According to the arrest report, police said the gun – a small, purple handgun – was found inside a blue SUV the 11-year-old boy was in. The juvenile was "highly emotional" and told police several times he didn't know where the gun was, the report said.

The boy got the gun from his mom's car and it was put back after the shooting, the report continued. The mother was in the driver's seat of her car before and during the shooting, police said.

Two juveniles were shot at a Pop Warner football practice in Apopka Monday evening, according to the Apopka Police Department.

"Three juveniles got into an altercation. During that altercation, one of the juveniles went to a vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and fired one round that struck two other juveniles," McKinley said.

Both of the shooting victims were taken to an area hospital, the chief said. One of the victims was injured in the arm and the other in the upper body, according to investigators. Police believe the second victim was struck by the same bullet directed toward the other boy, which exited and grazed his elbow, according to the arrest report.

The investigation is in its early stages, McKinley said, and the circumstances that led to the fight were not immediately known. The arrest report, however, revealed the juvenile shooter was in a fight with two other kids who were bullying him over a bag of chips.

Watch: Apopka Police Chief Press Conference

Police said the shooting was captured on video by a city-owned security camera of a nearby building. Officials are expected to release the video to the public later Tuesday. McKinley said the footage shows the two children running away when they were shot.

According to the arrest report, the footage also shows the juvenile fired a single shot at the back of one of the other boys.

"It's unbelievable that young kids out here to play football and have a good time would get into an altercation," the chief said, "but in today's society, our juveniles run, retrieve a gun, and fire the gun. It's unacceptable. We can do better than that as a society. We should not resort to violence."

The suspect is currently being held at a juvenile detention center. McKinely was asked why the boy is facing one count of second-degree attempted murder, though two people were shot.

"That it'll be up to the courts if they want to separate those [charges]. Again, this is a serious charge and we're talking about an 11-year-old child here," McKinley said. "I don't think there is a need to stack on charges on an 11-year-old child that has no criminal history."

The gun used in the shooting was legally possessed by the parent, but officials said they will pursue criminal charges because the firearm was left accessible to a child, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.