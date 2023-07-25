Search suspended for man who jumped overboard Carnival cruise ship off Florida coast: officials

The US Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man they said jumped overboard a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida over the weekend.

Officials said Jaylen Hill, 30, reportedly jumped overboard the Carnival Elation as the ship was on its way back to Jacksonville, Florida, following a four-day trip to the Bahamas.

The cruise line learned Hill was missing late Sunday after a person he was traveling with said he had not seen him all day. Crew members did an extensive search on board the ship for Hill, but after reviewing surveillance video, they learned Hill had jumped.

The Coast Guard began a search about 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, where the man went overboard, authorities said Monday. Later that night, officials made the decision to suspend search efforts for Hills after searching more than 1,300 square miles.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the Hill family," said Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez, D7, said in a US Coast Guard tweet. "Our crews take our life saving mission very seriously. Any time we can't bring a loved one home to their family is a pain we all feel."

Carnival Cruise Line said its care team is providing support to his family.