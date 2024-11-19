St. Pete teen reported missing found safe

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

UPDATE: The St. Petersburg Police Department says Genesis has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from St. Petersburg.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Genesis Anderson was last seen on Oct. 27 in the 1700 block of 19th Street South in St. Pete.

Anderson is described as 5'3", 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Photo of Genesis Anderson courtesy of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked not to approach her "due to an ongoing investigation," and to instead contact law enforcement immediately.

