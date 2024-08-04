Search underway for Spring Hill shooter

article

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home off River Road around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They found one person who had been shot and suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say the suspect in the shooting is Pablo De Jesus, 34.

De Jesus was last seen wearing a black sweater in blue jeans.

He took off in a brown Chevrolet Equinox with an unknown Wisconsin tag.

Anyone with information on De Jesus' whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.