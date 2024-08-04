Tropical Storm Debby expected to become a hurricane as it sets sights on Florida

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Tropical Storm Debby is gaining strength as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region.

As of 5 a.m. on Sunday, the storm was located at 25.5 N and 84.0 W, which is about 195 miles south-southwest of Tampa and 255 miles south-southwest of Cedar Key.

It had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles an hour and was traveling west-northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to produce hurricane conditions on Monday in the Big Bend area where a hurricane warning is in effect, but the area will likely see tropical storm conditions beginning Sunday evening.

Watches and Warnings

A hurricane warning is in effect for Florida’s coast from Aripeka northward to Indian Pass.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Florida’s coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass and south of the Suwannee River to Yankeetown.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for:

The Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge, including Dry Tortugas

Florida coast south of the Suwannee River to East Cape Sable

Florida coast west of the Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass

A tropical storm watch is in effect for:

The Florida Keys north of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5

Bridge

Florida coast west of Indian Pass to Mexico Beach

Georgia coast from the Mouth of St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound

A storm surge warning has also been issued for the Florida coast from Aripeka northward to Indian Pass.

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to bring heavy rainfall as well as flash and urban flooding to portions of northern Florida. The National Hurricane Center says the storm will also likely bring potentially historic flooding to Southeast Georgia and South Carolina through Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Debby evacuations

In preparation for Tropical Storm Debby, Citrus County has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents living in Zone A, and a voluntary evacuation has also been declared for all low-lying areas and anyone residing in campers, tents, mobile homes, manufactured homes, or any structure not capable of withstanding sustained winds up to 60 MPH.

On Saturday, Hernando County also announced voluntary evacuations for Zone A.

Several Bay Area municipalities also opened shelters for those who need a place to weather the storm as coastal businesses spent Saturday preparing for a storm surge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

