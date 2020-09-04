SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year

article

SeaWorld Orlando is welcoming Florida teachers to their park all year long for free.

The new 'SeaWorld Florida Teacher Card' gives all active and certified K-12 Florida teachers complimentary unlimited admission to the theme park.

The card is good through August 31, 2021.

"Research and education are key pillars to the foundation of what SeaWorld does every day. In recognition of the importance SeaWorld places on education and the critical role educators play in shaping the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of the next generation of global citizens, SeaWorld will offer free admission for Florida certified K-12 classroom teachers to amplify their educational efforts both in and out of the classroom," SeaWorld's website states.

To qualify, teachers need to pre-register online with their teacher ID.

You can find more information HERE.

Advertisement

SeaWorld recently launched a ticket deal that allows visitors to go to the park for the rest of 2020 and have unlimited visits through Dec. 31, 2021 -- for just $109.99.