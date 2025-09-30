Expand / Collapse search

Seffner shooting sends 1 to hospital: HCSO

Published  September 30, 2025 7:20am EDT
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • Investigators say a man was injured in an early morning shooting.
    • It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Tweed Avenue.
    • As of 7 a.m., no arrests had been made.

SEFFNER, Fla. - An early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Seffner. 

What we know:

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Tweed Avenue. 

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the HCSO Communications Center and said her boyfriend had been shot by someone. 

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a graze wound to the back of the head. 

As of 7 a.m., no arrests had been made. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

It is unclear if the shooting suspect knew the victim. 

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect. 
 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the HIllsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Hillsborough County