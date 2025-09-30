Seffner shooting sends 1 to hospital: HCSO
SEFFNER, Fla. - An early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Seffner.
What we know:
It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Tweed Avenue.
READ: Keith O’Connor has longstanding ties with suspect whose arrest sparked FDLE investigation
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the HCSO Communications Center and said her boyfriend had been shot by someone.
The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a graze wound to the back of the head.
As of 7 a.m., no arrests had been made.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.
It is unclear if the shooting suspect knew the victim.
Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the HIllsborough County Sheriff's Office.