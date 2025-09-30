Seffner shooting sends 1 to hospital: HCSO

The Brief Investigators say a man was injured in an early morning shooting. It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Tweed Avenue. As of 7 a.m., no arrests had been made.



An early morning shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Seffner.

What we know:

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Tweed Avenue.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called the HCSO Communications Center and said her boyfriend had been shot by someone.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital with a graze wound to the back of the head.

As of 7 a.m., no arrests had been made.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

It is unclear if the shooting suspect knew the victim.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect.

