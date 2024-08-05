Semi-truck overturns into canal on I-75 in Tampa, closing southbound lanes

Press play above to watch live feed of I-75

An 18-wheeler lost control on I-75 early Monday morning, overturning into the Tampa Bypass Canal and leaving a stretch of the highway closed, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, officials responded at 2:35 a.m. after an 18-wheeler driving south on I-75 lost control near MM 263 and went off the road.

HCFR arrived to find the truck teetering on the guard rail with the cab still out of the water. About 15 minutes later, the front cab became submerged.

HCFR reported that they have multiple units on the scene, including specialty teams, working to gain access to the submerged cab.

The number of patients and their injuries are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.