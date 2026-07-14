Seminole crash kills 85-year-old man, passenger on life support: PCSO

The Brief An 85-year-old man was killed Monday evening after Pinellas County deputies say he pulled his vehicle out in front of an oncoming SUV in Seminole. A 20-year-old passenger inside the car suffered life-threatening injuries and remains on life support at a nearby hospital, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. PCSO detectives are investigating the multi-vehicle wreck. They believe neither speed nor impairment was a factor in the crash.



An 85-year-old man was killed and his passenger remains on life support following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Seminole deadly crash

The backstory:

Investigators said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on Seminole Boulevard near 50th Avenue North.

According to deputies, Lily Preston, 18, was driving a Genesis SUV southbound in the center lane of Seminole Boulevard.

At the same time, James Crane III, 85, was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the northbound left-turn lane, attempting to turn west onto 50th Avenue North.

Crash investigation

Dig deeper:

Investigators said James Crane failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned in front of the Genesis, causing the SUV to crash into the passenger side of the PT Cruiser.

James Crane, of Seminole, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday evening, PCSO said.

James Crane also had a passenger in the vehicle, Dacosta Crane, 20, of Seminole, who suffered life-threatening injuries and remains on life support, according to the sheriff's office.

Preston was medically evaluated at the scene and was not injured, PCSO said.

Detectives said neither impairment nor speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

PCSO said the victims’ next of kin were notified.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.