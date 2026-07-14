Seminole crash kills 85-year-old man, passenger on life support: PCSO
SEMINOLE, Fla. - An 85-year-old man was killed and his passenger remains on life support following a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Seminole deadly crash
The backstory:
Investigators said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Monday on Seminole Boulevard near 50th Avenue North.
According to deputies, Lily Preston, 18, was driving a Genesis SUV southbound in the center lane of Seminole Boulevard.
At the same time, James Crane III, 85, was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the northbound left-turn lane, attempting to turn west onto 50th Avenue North.
Crash investigation
Dig deeper:
Investigators said James Crane failed to yield to oncoming traffic and turned in front of the Genesis, causing the SUV to crash into the passenger side of the PT Cruiser.
James Crane, of Seminole, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead Monday evening, PCSO said.
James Crane also had a passenger in the vehicle, Dacosta Crane, 20, of Seminole, who suffered life-threatening injuries and remains on life support, according to the sheriff's office.
Preston was medically evaluated at the scene and was not injured, PCSO said.
Detectives said neither impairment nor speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
PCSO said the victims’ next of kin were notified.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.