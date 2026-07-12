Small plane makes emergency landing in water near Honeymoon Island, fire department says

The Brief A plane made an emergency landing off the coast of Honeymoon Island after experiencing an emergency, according to the Dunedin Fire Department. All occupants of the aircraft were able to escape from the plane safely, with only minor injuries. Officials are working to assess the aircraft and subsequent landing.



Dunedin Fire Rescue responded to reports of a small aircraft that made an emergency landing off the shore of Honeymoon Island State Park.

Plane makes emergency landing

What we know:

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office responded to reports around 12:38 p.m. PCSO said the plane experienced an engine problem while airborne, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing.

Thankfully, all occupants were able to exit the aircraft safely and make their way to shore.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the two occupants were evaluated and only sustained minor injuries.

Fire rescue also assessed the aircraft for any fuel leakage. PCSO said marine units have identified a small fuel leak.

Several agencies are working to assist with the emergency landing, including the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the United States Coast Guard, Florida State Parks, and other regional public safety partners.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what type of emergency the plane was experiencing.

Fire rescue says the incident remains under investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.