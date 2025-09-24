Sen. Ashley Moody continues push to keep AM radio in cars for emergency situations

The Brief U.S. Senator Ashley Moody touted the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act," during a press conference in Treasure Island on Wednesday. Moody was joined by several other local leaders to discuss the bill’s progress and the importance of having AM radio during emergency situations. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill on Sept. 17, and it has now moved to the house floor.



U.S. Senator Ashley Moody continued her push for hurricane safety legislation Wednesday afternoon in Treasure Island as she touted the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act," during a press conference.

Moody was joined by several other local leaders to discuss the bill’s progress and the importance of having AM radio during emergency situations.

What they're saying:

"Communication is key, especially in those first few hours and days following a natural disaster," said Treasure Island Fire Chief Tripp Barrs. "We can’t get this stuff through Facebook and word of mouth. You need a medium and a broadcast medium that is durable, rugged, reliable, and that’s AM radio."

The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved the bill on Sept. 17, and it has now moved to the house floor.

Local perspective:

As Treasure Island continues to rebuild from Hurricane Helene with the one-year anniversary approaching, help is on the way for Pinellas County residents.

A $813 million Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development was approved on Tuesday night.

Pinellas County Commissioner Brian Scott says that he wants to get this money into people’s pockets by Christmas.

"This is people first money. This is money that is designed to help people recover, lift you up, get you back into your homes," Scott said.

70% of the grant has to be spent on people with low to moderate incomes.

$125M of the Pinellas County tourist development tax dollars are going towards beach renourishment work that started two weeks ago on Indian Shores.

They are adding seven feet of elevation and extending the beach out into the water as they work their way south.

