Sen. Rick Scott among finalists for Senate majority leader as GOP plans Wednesday vote

Senate Republicans are meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday in hopes of deciding a new majority leader, with Sen. Rick Scott of Florida among the top candidates.

This is not Scott's first time jockeying for the position. He was among the senators who challenged Sen. Mitch McConnell for the GOP leadership role two years ago, but he only received ten votes.

This time, Scott's top two challengers are Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and Senate Minority Whip John Thune of South Dakota. Both are popular among their colleagues in the Senate and have worked internally for months to campaign for the role.

"In the end, the senators who are going to be voting, they know me. They know my record and how hard we work," Thune said.

"If we don't hit this two-year window really with President Trump in office and a Republican majority in the House and the Senate, I think we will have squandered the best opportunity," Cornyn said.

Scott, meanwhile, has mostly worked outside the Senate, campaigning as the candidate who's closest to President-elect Donald Trump. Unlike Cornyn and Thune, who’ve been openly critical of Trump in the past, Scott has remained a staunch loyalist through the years.

Scott, who previously served as Florida's governor from 2010 to 2018, was elected to a second term in the Senate last week. During his victory speech, Scott said Florida is now the center of the Republican Party, and should be representing the nation.

"We have a great Republican Party all across this country. We need a Republican Party in DC. We need problems solved. Florida is the center of the Republican Party of this country," said Scott on Election Night.

Trump has not endorsed a candidate for Senate majority leader, but Scott has received an outpouring of support from Trump allies, including billionaire Elon Musk.

Senate GOP members will hear the candidates make their pitches on Wednesday, then cast their votes. If no one wins a majority on the first ballot, further rounds of voting will take place until a leader is chosen.

New Senate leadership will take over in January when the next Congress is officially sworn in.

