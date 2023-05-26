Senator Rick Scott encourages hurricane preparedness

U.S. Senator Rick Scott encouraged Floridians to get hurricane ready Friday morning, speaking alongside emergency officials in Tampa.

His news conference at Carrollwood Window and Door marked the fourth stop on his hurricane preparedness tour across the state.

"You can rebuild that house. You can buy a new car – or another used car – but you can't rebuild life," Scott said.

The Senator appeared alongside representatives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, Tampa Fire Rescue, Port of Tampa Bay, Red Cross and Hillsborough County commissioners.

In addition to encouraging residents to get their emergency kits ready, officials repeatedly emphasized the need to know what evacuation zone you live in.

When the time comes, and you are asked to evacuate, please listen to authorities and do so.

"When you call 911, we want to be there for you. We want to be there to help you. But sometimes you might put us in a bad situation if you do not plan ahead or evacuate as you should," Tampa Fire Rescue Chief Barbara Tripp said.

The Senator’s news conference comes one day before the start of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday when consumers can purchase qualifying storm supplies and household goods without paying sales taxes. The first tax exemption period runs from May 27 to June 9. The second exception period is from Aug. 26 to Sep. 8.

A few qualifying items are listed below. The full list can be found here:

$10 OR LESS:

Dog or cat food

$20 OR LESS:

Reusable ice Pet pads

$30 OR LESS:

Laundry detergent Toilet paper Cleaning or disinfecting wipes Trash bags

$40 OR LESS:

Portable self-powered light sources Pet beds

$50 OR LESS:

Batteries Gas or diesel fuel tanks

$60 OR LESS:

Portable power banks Nonelectric food storage coolers

$70 OR LESS:

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms Fire extinguishers Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 OR LESS:

Portable pet kennels or pet carriers Over-the-counter pet medications

$3,000 OR LESS:

Portable generators

"If you purchase a generator, make sure it has to be outdoors. Make sure you follow the directions. And make sure you get assistance if you don’t know how to operate (one)," Tripp said.