Expand / Collapse search

Several Hurricane Helene relief efforts set up across the Bay Area

By
Published  October 2, 2024 8:02am EDT
Hurricane Helene
FOX 13 News

Organized Helene relief efforts in the Bay Area

FOX 13's Mariah Harrison has a look at some of the organized relief efforts happening in the Tampa Bay area in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a week after Hurricane Helene caused devastation along Florida's Gulf Coast, several groups are stepping up relief efforts with resources available to those impacted in the Tampa Bay area.

Below is a look at locations, times and what will be offered (while supplies last) in some areas.

Madeira Beach

  • Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m.
  • Winn-Dixie, 15200 Municipal Dr.
  • Food, water, ice and cleaning supplies available

St. Petersburg

  • Wednesday, starting at noon
  • Lealman Exchange Community Center, 5175 45th St. N.
  • Ready-to-eat meals, water and cleaning supplies available

Manatee County

  • Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.
  • Canteen truck stationed on Bridge Street for Anna Maria Island residents
  • Warm meals, grab-and-go meals and water available

Sarasota

  • Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Multiple distribution sites, including:1000 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key100 S. Casey Key Rd., Nokomis326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice
  • 1000 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key
  • 100 S. Casey Key Rd., Nokomis
  • 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice
  • Food, water, ice, tarps and cleaning supplies available

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: