Several Hurricane Helene relief efforts set up across the Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly a week after Hurricane Helene caused devastation along Florida's Gulf Coast, several groups are stepping up relief efforts with resources available to those impacted in the Tampa Bay area.
Below is a look at locations, times and what will be offered (while supplies last) in some areas.
Madeira Beach
- Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m.
- Winn-Dixie, 15200 Municipal Dr.
- Food, water, ice and cleaning supplies available
St. Petersburg
- Wednesday, starting at noon
- Lealman Exchange Community Center, 5175 45th St. N.
- Ready-to-eat meals, water and cleaning supplies available
Manatee County
- Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.
- Canteen truck stationed on Bridge Street for Anna Maria Island residents
- Warm meals, grab-and-go meals and water available
Sarasota
- Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Multiple distribution sites, including:1000 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key100 S. Casey Key Rd., Nokomis326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice
- 1000 Glebe Lane, Siesta Key
- 100 S. Casey Key Rd., Nokomis
- 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice
- Food, water, ice, tarps and cleaning supplies available
