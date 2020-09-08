Several injured after elderly driver's car crashes through Bradenton bank

article

Four people were injured when a car drove into a Manatee County bank building this afternoon.

The scene of the crash was the Bank of America building at Bayshore Gardens Parkway and U.S. Highway 41.

Emergency crews say it appears a 90-year-old driver hit the gas instead of the brake, then plowed through the glass doors and into the building.

Witness photo

One person was critically injured and another person was also injured badly enough to be hospitalized. Two others suffered minor injuries.

