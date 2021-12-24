Several pets killed in Bradenton mobile home fire, officials say

Firefighters said a mobile home in Bradenton was severely damaged in a fire where several pets were killed.

On Thursday, the Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue rescued a report about the fire at 4:10 p.m. When they arrived at the home, located at 916 51st Avenue West, they said there was heavy fire. A nearby home was exposed as well and had some damage.

Fire officials said the flames were under control within 10 minutes, however, they said the home is a total loss. There was about $60,000 in damages.

There were no reported injuries, but three adults and three children were displaced. Their pets died in the fire.

The cause of the fire was ruled as "unintentional." No other information was provided.