Sarasota man arrested for DUI after crashing into 11 cars in Manatee Memorial Hospital parking lot, police say

A driver in the Manatee Memorial Hospital parking lot was arrested for DUI after he crashed into 11 vehicles, police say.

On Monday, Bradenton police arrested 56-year-old Timothy P. McElroy, who resides in Sarasota. Officers responded to the hospital around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a crash report.

When they arrived, they said McElroy "had indications of being under the influence," according to a news release from the police department.

He was arrested and faces 11 counts of DUI with property damage and careless driving.

Police said all the vehicles were unoccupied at the time of the crash. There were no injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Ryan Vaughn at (941) 920-8489.