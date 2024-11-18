Several pets rescued from Seminole Heights home fire: Crews

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Several pets were rescued from a Seminole Heights home that caught on fire Monday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Crews said they responded to the house fire at around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of West Paris Street. When they arrived, officials said they found heavy amounts of smoke coming from the front of the home.

Firefighters searched the home for any residents, and they were able to rescue one dog named Lily and several cats, according to TFR. Officials said the cats were all treated for smoke inhalation and Lily the dog was revived.

Besides the animals, no one was inside the home and no injuries were reported at the scene, according to crews. All the pets that were rescued were returned to their owners.

Firefighters did extinguish the flames, and after 30 minutes, the fire was under control. Tampa Fire Marshal investigators are working to figure out what caused the fire.

