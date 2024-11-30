Shapapalooza brings on larger meaning this year for some small business owners

One of the largest shopping events in the Tampa Bay region is back in action at Vinoy Park this Thanksgiving weekend.

More than 350 small businesses are showcasing their best creations to customers at the 14th annual Shopapalooza, hosted by LocalShops1.

While Shopapalooza brings thousands of people out each year, Emcee and Shopapalooza spokesperson, Pat Largo, stressed that this year, 'supporting local' takes on an extra special meaning.

"After a couple of hurricanes that devastated a lot of people, a lot of local businesses that are here... Some of their brick and mortars are no longer or are under renovations now," Largo added. " So we're going to see the human resiliency come out here and just see community."

It's a feeling that James Higginbotham knows all too well.

As he was getting ready to open his Gulf Orchids shop in Gulfport this fall, Helene and Milton had other plans.

"We took new ownership back in mid-September, and then we had two back-to-back hurricanes," Higginbotham told FOX 13. "So we were cleaning up, you know, at our shop and then in-between time helping out neighbors as well, and just to trying to get everybody back on their feet."

James says they were one of the luckier ones, and were able to get up and running soon enough to participate in their first Shopapalooza.

He's eager to brighten people's day with his beautiful flowers, and encourages everyone to come out and make the happy memories we could all use, after a long few months.

"We have all sustained, you know, some kind of damage in one way, whether it's indirect or not," Higginbotham said. "So supporting local businesses, it allows us to have the unique offerings and then keep the vibrancy going and keep the money in the local economy."

Shopapalooza is open on Saturday Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10am-5pm.

Here's what you can expect:

• Free Admission!

• 350+ Local Shops, Artists, Makers and local Nonprofits, featuring gourmet food products, home decor, handcrafted jewelry, clothing and accessories, health and beauty products, fair trade goods, vintage finds, pet treats and toys, books, candles and more. Many booths will offer BOGOs, holiday specials, and new merchandise not yet available elsewhere. The vendor lineup will be available at shopapaloozafestival.com starting Nov 1. This year's nonprofit partners are St. Pete Youth Farm and Jump for Kids.

• Four food halls each featuring snacks, drinks, entrées and desserts for everyone. Selections from more than 40 restaurants, bakeries and food trucks include options for vegans and carnivores, and whether looking to stay healthy or indulge!

• Local Beer Garden with all proceeds going directly to nonprofit Jump for Kids.

• $500 Shopping Spree for a lucky shopper each day! It is FREE to enter this raffle. Registration is required, and the winner must be present to receive a prize. Visit www.shopapaloozafestival.com/win-500.html for details!

• Kids Zone organized by Sensory Studio features crafts, play and learning stations, photo opportunities with Princesses and Santa, music playtime and more. The section also includes food and dessert trucks, animal rescues, and vendors specializing in gifts for children and parents.

• Main Stage features local bands and performers throughout the weekend. Plus, additional entertainment throughout the park!

• Santa Rampage, Parade and Costume Contest will take place Shopapalooza Day 2 (Sunday, December 1). Details coming closer to the event.

• Ink the Bay Zone, featuring live art demonstrations and hands-on experiences.

• 10,000-square foot Glam Outdoor Lounge by VPN Studios.

Free trolley rides to and from Shopapalooza will be available 9:30am-6 pm Nov 30 and Dec. 1 from South Core Garage, Second St S between Central Avenue & First Ave. and Vinoy Park (at 7th Ave NE & Bayshore Drive).

