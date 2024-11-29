'Shop small Tampa' encourages local Black Friday shopping

This holiday season, the City of Tampa encourages shoppers to think beyond the big malls and national chains.

Instead, they're promoting local businesses with the " Shop Small Tampa " initiative, now in its fifth year.

Open for business sign outside a Tampa small business.

The campaign aims to give small, independent shops an extra boost during the busy shopping season.

READ: St. Pete local has cooked almost 25K meals for hurricane victims in his community

"We are working to see how we can give our small local shops an extra boost around the holidays," said Janelle McGregor with the City of Tampa. "Like, for the most part, everyone's familiar with the National Shopping Mall Saturday that's coming up. But we want we want to kind of localize that campaign."

The city has created an online directory featuring local stores offering unique gifts for the holiday season. This initiative has already had a big impact, helping small businesses thrive.

Gwendolyn Henderson, the owner of Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights, said people prioritizing local businesses is a great way to support their communities.

Some of the books available on the shelves of Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights.

"It's really wonderful that people are intentional about shopping locally," Henderson said. "As I celebrate my first year as a bookstore owner, it’s been a wonderful opportunity for me to say, hey, this is where I am, and this is where I’m going."

Fancy Free Nursery, a local plant shop in Tampa, told FOX 13 News on Black Friday that it relies totally on in-person sales and has no online presence.

READ: Man known as a ‘loose cannon’ for homemade alcohol in Saudi Arabia opens Lakewood Ranch distillery

They say it’s about the unique experience of being in the store.

Some of the plants available at Fancy Free Nursery in Tampa.

"We don’t sell plants online, so we completely rely on people coming in and experiencing the space. It’s a place where people can walk around and find what speaks to them," said Robby Wages, the owner of Fancy Free Nursery, a local plant shop.

Henderson agrees shopping locally isn’t just about the products— it’s about the experience.

"If you want to experience the vibe at Black English Bookstore, that’s what it’s all about. The vibe and the smells. It’s a small bookstore experience you won’t get online or at big-box stores."

To find small businesses offering Black Friday deals, visit .

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live: