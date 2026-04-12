Shooting leaves one man dead, another injured: Tarpon Springs Police

The Brief Tarpon Springs Police say one man was killed Sunday afternoon, and another man was injured. The shooting happened at 4:05 p.m. in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers are asking for information related to the incident.



Tarpon Springs police officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Officers say one man was killed, and a second man was injured.

What we know:

The Tarpon Springs Police Department says the shooting happened at approximately 4:05 p.m.

That's when officers responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Officers determined that two males were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, not by ambulance.

One of the men was pronounced dead, and the second man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

What we don't know:

Officers have not released the names of those involved or what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Tarpon Springs Police Department at 727-937-6151.

The Source: This information came from the Tarpon Springs Police Department.



