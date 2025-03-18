2 injured after small plane crashes onto vehicle at Manatee Airport: MCSO
PALMETTO, Fla. - Two people were injured when a small airplane crashed near Manatee Airport after officials say the plane clipped a power line during takeoff and landed on a parked vehicle at the airport, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Few details have been released, but the sheriff's office says two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the people who were injured were in the plane or in the parked vehicle on the ground.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
