2 injured after small plane crashes onto vehicle at Manatee Airport: MCSO

A small plane clipped a power line and landed on a parked car, hospitalizing two people, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. MCSO says the two injured people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities responded to the scene on airport property off US-41 near Port Manatee.



Two people were injured when a small airplane crashed near Manatee Airport after officials say the plane clipped a power line during takeoff and landed on a parked vehicle at the airport, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Few details have been released, but the sheriff's office says two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the people who were injured were in the plane or in the parked vehicle on the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

