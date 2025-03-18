Video: Burglars use saw to break into store, Tampa police searching for suspects

The Brief Tampa police say surveillance video shows burglars using a circular saw to break into a store. The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on March 1 at the SoHo Gourmet Market off W Platt St. Police are searching for the suspects, who they say took off in a gray Dodge Charger with no license plate.



The Tampa Police Department is searching for a group of burglars who used a large power saw to break into a store and steal items.

What we know:

According to TPD, four suspects approached the SoHo Gourmet Market off W Platt St. shortly after 3:30 a.m. on March 1.

Surveillance video shows one of the burglars using a construction-grade concrete circular saw to get in the front door.

Image courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Police said three of the suspects went into the store and stole cellphones, iPads, cigarettes and gaming consoles.

TPD said the group then took off in a gray Dodge Charger with a "Skat Pak" emblem, a black spoiler, black mirrors, black rims, and no license plate.

What we don't know:

No physical description of the suspects has been made available.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

The Source: This story was written using information and video from the Tampa Police Department.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: