Video: Burglars use saw to break into store, Tampa police searching for suspects
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for a group of burglars who used a large power saw to break into a store and steal items.
What we know:
According to TPD, four suspects approached the SoHo Gourmet Market off W Platt St. shortly after 3:30 a.m. on March 1.
Surveillance video shows one of the burglars using a construction-grade concrete circular saw to get in the front door.
Image courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
Police said three of the suspects went into the store and stole cellphones, iPads, cigarettes and gaming consoles.
TPD said the group then took off in a gray Dodge Charger with a "Skat Pak" emblem, a black spoiler, black mirrors, black rims, and no license plate.
What we don't know:
No physical description of the suspects has been made available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this burglary is urged to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
The Source: This story was written using information and video from the Tampa Police Department.
