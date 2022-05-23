Small plane crash delays flights out of St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, officials say

article

Flights out of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport are being delayed after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon, according to officials with the airport.

Officials confirmed the airspace will be closed at the airport until the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrives on scene. The airport said the airspace could be closed for more than hour.

A Cessna twin engine airplane was landing around 2:45 p.m. when its brakes failed, and the pilot veered left when it was going down, according to St. Pete-Clearwater Airport officials. Only the pilot was onboard when the plane went down, and they were not injured, officials confirmed.

A fuel leak was reported after the plane crashed, the airport confirmed. St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said they responded to the plane crash and said there was no fire or hazardous debris in the area.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

