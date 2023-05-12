Smoke forces guests at Tampa hotel to evacuate

article

It was a hectic morning for guests and staff at a Tampa hotel after they were forced to evacuate due to a fire.

It happened at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, which is located at 2900 Bayport Drive in Tampa.

Tampa Fire Rescue says while there is smoke on the 11th floor, the fire is out.

Firefighters added that all hotel occupants were evacuated.

SkyFOX flew over the hotel Friday morning and at least one person, who appeared to be sitting up and alert, was seen being wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher.

Few details have been released and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unknown if anyone was injured.

