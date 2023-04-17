Father, 2 children found dead following Lithia mobile home fire

article

A married couple at a Lithia mobile home were napping Monday afternoon when their three-year-old son woke them up, saying, "The stove is on fire," according to the sheriff. The flames took over the home and officials said three members of the family died, including two small children.

Sheriff Chad Chronister confirmed during a press conference that the husband, a 22-year-old man, and the couple's two little girls, a 14-month-old and a five-year-old, were found dead. The mother, a 22-year-old woman, and their son were able to exit the home safely.

"The last thing she remembers is turning around and seeing her husband with her other two children," the sheriff said. "They never made it outside."

The fire investigation is taking place at a home near the 8600 block of Pritcher Road. According to Sheriff Chronister, the mother dialed 911 around 1 p.m., providing information that her husband and two children remained inside.

A Hillsborough County deputy arrived before fire units, but the sight made him feel "helpless," the sheriff described, adding that the law enforcement officer couldn't find a safe entry point due to the flames.

When firefighters arrived, the roof collapsed, but they entered the home anyway, Sheriff Chronister described. They found the father and brought him outside, realizing he had already passed away.

The conditions inside the rest of the home made it unsafe to search for the children. Their bodies were found after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The mother and son were taken to Tampa General Hospital as a precaution but were otherwise uninjured.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.