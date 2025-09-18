Smokin' for generations: A St. Pete landmark

The Brief Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish, a legendary restaurant in St. Petersburg, has been in business for 74 years. The restaurant, which has maintained its simple menu and rustic charm since 1951, is now run by the fifth generation of the founder's family. It's commitment to consistency and quality has made it a nostalgic landmark for generations of customers.



The story of Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish is a classic tale of a family business built from the ground up—or in this case, from a discarded smoker.

In the 1940s, Ted Peters and his family moved to Florida. He first opened a small restaurant called the Blue Anchor Inn, but in 1951, he found an old smoker in a local dump and decided to open a new spot on Pasadena Ave.

Ted had a clever idea: He put the smoker out front, and when he saw cars driving by, he would run out and open it up, allowing the delicious smell of smoked fish to lure in customers. This bold move was a hit, and the business has been a fixture on the corner ever since.

For decades, the restaurant has been a family affair. Ted’s nephew, Michael Lathrop, was "tricked" into a job that was only supposed to last a couple of weeks but turned into a 54-year career.

Today, the business is in the hands of the fifth generation, including General Manager Richard Carroll, who married Ted Peters’ great-granddaughter. Richard says he’s always been happy working at the restaurant and has no plans to change the simple formula for success.

"We don't change," he says. "Everything else in the world changes around us."

Local perspective:

For many residents and visitors, Ted Peters Famous Smoked Fish is more than just a restaurant; it’s a time capsule. Michael Lathrop says he often hears from customers who tell him the restaurant is "the last thing that anchors our childhood memory" to the area.

The consistent menu, unchanging atmosphere, and even the "ugly cafeteria plates" evoke a powerful sense of nostalgia for people who have been coming for years, and even decades.

With the fifth generation at the helm, and a potential sixth generation on the horizon, the family plans to keep the tradition alive.

Richard Carroll is committed to seeing the restaurant's iconic sign celebrate its 100th anniversary, ensuring that this local landmark continues to be a source of cherished memories for years to come.

For more on their history and menu, you can visit their website.