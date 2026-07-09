South Tampa preschool becomes first stand-alone IB preschool in Florida

The Brief Grove Academy in South Tampa became Florida's first stand-alone preschool to earn International Baccalaureate accreditation. The school incorporates 10 core principles aimed at building social-emotional skills and global perspectives in young learners. Founder Kelli Cameron established the program to prove children are capable of mastering advanced learning skills early.



A South Tampa preschool has earned accreditation as an International Baccalaureate school, making it the first stand-alone preschool of its kind in Florida.

South Tampa preschool accreditation

What we know:

Grove Academy, located on North MacDill Avenue, recently achieved official International Baccalaureate status.

The milestone makes the center one of just five stand-alone IB preschools in the entire country and the only one in Florida.

Owner Kelli Cameron opened the school in 2024 with a mission to transform early childhood education.

While approval typically requires two years of teaching the curriculum, the school secured its status in just a year and a half.

Preschool International Baccalaureate curriculum

Why you should care:

The curriculum embeds 10 foundational principles into daily lessons and all subjects, which include encouraging students to become open-minded communicators and confident risk-takers.

Cameron explained that young children easily absorb these foundational concepts while building critical real-world problem-solving skills.

"I totally believe that kids at this age are like sponges, and they're ready for anything that you can throw at them," she said.

Parent perspective

What they're saying:

Crystal Lewis' four-year-old daughter, Lilia, really responded to the curriculum.

"These are things that you want to develop in your children at a young age, and it just sparks the curiosity that opens their mind," she explained.

Cameron believes starting early can only help as these kids grow.

"It's about social, emotional skills, independence," she said. "When they get older, and they come across these bigger problems in the real world, they already know how to tackle it."

Future scholars

What's next:

The facility currently serves up to 38 students with a staff of six teachers.

Cameron said there are still a few spots left for the next school year.

You can learn more about the school here.