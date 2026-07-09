Tampa fraud case: Man accused of forging judge's signature for job

The Brief A Tampa man accused of defrauding a South Tampa church out of nearly $675,000 is facing new criminal charges after investigators say he forged court documents and lied about his pending case while applying for a job. Authorities say Stephen Halford told a prospective employer that his church fraud case had been dismissed and allegedly forged a judge’s signature on a fake document to support the claim. A judge revoked Halford’s bond on the original church fraud charges during a court hearing Wednesday.



A man already accused of defrauding a South Tampa church out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is back behind bars after investigators say he forged a judge’s signature and created fake documents to try to secure a new job.

Stephen Halford appeared in Hillsborough County Court Thursday following his latest arrest. Prosecutors say the new allegations stem from actions he took while applying for a position with a construction company in Pasco County.

Tampa fraud investigation

What we know:

According to an arrest report, Halford was seeking employment with a Pasco County construction company when a background check revealed information about his previous arrest. He was charged last year in connection with an alleged scheme involving Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in South Tampa.

Stephen Halford in court.

Investigators accused him of collecting nearly $675,000 for construction work that was never completed by using forged or fraudulent invoices. Authorities said Halford was later released on bond while that case remained pending.

Investigators now allege Halford falsely told the prospective employer that the church fraud case had been dismissed. They say he provided a fraudulent document that included a forged judge’s signature in an attempt to support his claim.

Prosecutors also allege Halford created fake text messages that appeared to come from his attorney to convince the company that the pending criminal charges were no longer an issue.

Hillsborough legal actions

What they're saying:

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez said the actions alleged in the new case went beyond dishonesty and amounted to criminal conduct.

"He has committed the wrong crime, and he's certainly committed it in the wrong jurisdiction. And so he's going to have to pay for those crimes," Lopez said.

Court bond revocation

What's next:

During Wednesday’s hearing, a judge revoked Halford’s bond on the original charges connected to the alleged church fraud case.

Halford remains in custody as he faces both the original fraud allegations and the new charges related to the alleged forged court documents and fabricated communications.