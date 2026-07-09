Hillsborough County man accused of using fiery propane tank to torch restaurant: HCSO

The Brief A man was arrested after he allegedly used a propane tank to set a restaurant on fire in the Town 'N' Country area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say Rubiel Maceo Castillo, 53, was armed with two knives when deputies found the restaurant filled with smoke and flames. Maceo Castillo, who was seen on surveillance video setting the fire, faces multiple charges, including first-degree arson of an occupied structure, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.



A man is accused of using a propane tank to set a restaurant on fire Tuesday morning while armed with two knives, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 8:45 a.m. to a restaurant on West Waters Avenue after receiving a report of an assault or battery in the area, HCSO said.

Hillsborough County restaurant fire

The backstory:

When deputies arrived, they found the restaurant filled with smoke and flames, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said a propane tank outside the building was also on fire.

Deputies spotted Rubiel Maceo Castillo, 53, inside the restaurant holding two knives and repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapons and exit the building.

Deputies worked alongside Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews to extinguish the fire before taking Maceo Castillo into custody.

Surveillance footage evidence

Dig deeper:

Surveillance video showed Maceo Castillo carrying a fiery propane tank inside the restaurant where he allegedly tried to set the business on fire, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Castillo faces the following charges:

First-degree arson of an occupied structure

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with a weapon of great bodily harm

Criminal mischief $1,000 or more