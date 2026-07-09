Hillsborough County man accused of using fiery propane tank to torch restaurant: HCSO
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A man is accused of using a propane tank to set a restaurant on fire Tuesday morning while armed with two knives, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded around 8:45 a.m. to a restaurant on West Waters Avenue after receiving a report of an assault or battery in the area, HCSO said.
Hillsborough County restaurant fire
The backstory:
When deputies arrived, they found the restaurant filled with smoke and flames, according to HCSO.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Investigators said a propane tank outside the building was also on fire.
Deputies spotted Rubiel Maceo Castillo, 53, inside the restaurant holding two knives and repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapons and exit the building.
Deputies worked alongside Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews to extinguish the fire before taking Maceo Castillo into custody.
Surveillance footage evidence
Dig deeper:
Surveillance video showed Maceo Castillo carrying a fiery propane tank inside the restaurant where he allegedly tried to set the business on fire, according to HCSO.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Castillo faces the following charges:
- First-degree arson of an occupied structure
- Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
- Aggravated battery with a weapon of great bodily harm
- Criminal mischief $1,000 or more
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.