Tampa Bay Rays reveal first look inside proposed new stadium

The Brief The Tampa Bay Rays released the first interior renderings of their proposed new ballpark on the Hillsborough College Dale Mabry campus. Rays CEO Ken Babby said the team wants the fixed-roof stadium to feel like an outdoor ballpark while keeping fans cool inside. The project still needs final binding agreements between the Rays, Tampa and Hillsborough County before construction can move forward.



The Tampa Bay Rays are giving fans their first look inside the team’s proposed new ballpark in Tampa, but the larger stadium deal still is not final.

Rays stadium interior renderings

What we know:

The team released five interior renderings Wednesday night for what it calls its "Forever Home" ballpark. The proposed stadium would be built on the Hillsborough College Dale Mabry campus, directly across from Raymond James Stadium.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Rays CEO Ken Babby discussed the renderings during Wednesday night’s Rays game against the New York Yankees.

"We’re releasing the first set of renderings of the new ballpark as we continue our process forward [and] as we work on definitive documents, [we are] excited to share this new ballpark with our fans," Babby said.

The renderings show a fixed-roof ballpark designed to feel open and bright, with sky views from inside the stadium. The Rays say the design includes about 30,000 fixed seats, with the ability to expand for concerts, conventions and other major events.

The plans also include two large video scoreboards, club spaces near both bullpens, a bar overlooking center field, a retractable batter’s eye and a larger, deeper Rays Touch Tank.

Babby said the roof is one of the features the team is most excited about.

"You’re going to feel like you’re outside with all the comforts and climate controls of being indoors," Babby said during the broadcast.

The primary entrance would sit beyond center field, creating a plaza-style gateway into the ballpark.

An intimate ballpark

What they're saying:

Babby said the team wants the stadium to feel smaller and closer to the game than many other Major League Baseball ballparks.

"I think the thing that gets me the most excited... is how intimate this ballpark is," Babby said. "Seats behind the plate of this ballpark, you’ll be closer to the catcher than the catcher is to the pitcher."

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Babby also said the team remains committed to affordable ticket options.

The Rays say the design is meant to give fans a modern ballpark experience while keeping them close to the field.

The ballpark would anchor a larger mixed-use development around a reimagined Hillsborough College Dale Mabry campus.

Bigger than baseball

By the numbers:

The Rays say the broader district would include residential, educational, retail, hospitality, commercial and community spaces. The team says an independent economic analysis projects the development would generate $55.5 billion in total economic impact over 35 years, support 11,900 permanent jobs and attract about 10 million visitors a year.

What's next:

The Rays say design elements could still change as the team works with Tampa and Hillsborough County leaders toward a final funding agreement.

Courtesy: Tampa Bay Rays

Babby said during the broadcast that the team met with city and county leaders earlier Wednesday and continues to work on the final documents.

The non-binding framework moved the project forward, but final legal and financial documents still need approval.