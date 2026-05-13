South Tampa residents clash over El Prado Boulevard redesign project: 'It's absolute chaos'

The Brief Plenty of people packed a public meeting on Wednesday night, discussing the City of Tampa’s plan to redesign El Prado Boulevard. The 2.2-mile project would reduce the roadway to one lane in each direction, making room for bike lanes, sidewalks and pedestrian safety upgrades. Despite an online opposition petition eclipsing 1,000 signatures, the project is expected to break ground on June 1st.



A controversial plan to redesign El Prado Boulevard drew a packed crowd on Wednesday night at the Jan Platt Library in South Tampa.

The backstory:

The city of Tampa plans to overhaul a 2.2-mile stretch of El Prado Boulevard, reducing parts of the roadway from four lanes to two while adding bike lanes, sidewalks and crosswalks.

An online petition opposing the project has already gathered more than 1,110 signatures.

Some neighbors argued the redesign could create heavier traffic and safety concerns.

Trina Bertoldi strongly opposes the project.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s insane," Bertoldi said. "The traffic needs both lanes. It’s very dangerous what they are proposing."

Former Tampa Mayor Sandra Freedman — who has lived in a house along El Prado Boulevard for the last 38 years — criticized the crowded meeting.

"It’s absolute chaos, there is not a chair for anybody to sit down," Freedman said. "There is not a microphone for the gentlemen who are running the meeting to answer questions."

The other side:

Other residents support this project, believing that these changes will improve conditions for cyclists and pedestrians.

Emily Hinsdale says biking through the neighborhood can present problems.

"I’m really excited for this project," Hinsdale said. "I actually biked over to this meeting today, and it was a difficult route, trying to wind my way through the neighborhood."

By the numbers:

City Mobility Director Brandon Campbell defended the road redesign. Citing 2024 traffic data showing between 4,000 and 8,900 vehicles travel along El Prado Boulevard daily.

Campbell also addressed the project’s more than $6 million cost.

"The bulk of that expense is for milling and resurfacing the road," Campbell said. "Adding sidewalks on the north side."

Despite the backlash, city officials promise the project will move forward.

Stephen Michelini, representing the South Howard Business Alliance, criticized the city's plan.

"I think it’s poorly conceived and poorly executed," Michelini said. "It will cause more problems than it will solve."

What's next:

Construction is slated to start on June 1. City officials expect the roadwork to take 10 months to complete.