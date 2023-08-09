South Tampa water main break causes road closures for residents: City officials

article

Crews are working to repair a water main break on South Lois Avenue and Swann Avenue in Tampa, officials said.

The City of Tampa said the break appears to be on a reclaimed water main, which is used for irrigation, and not a drinking water main.

No boil water notices are expected to be issued for residents in the area, and they should not experience any impacts to water pressure, according to city officials.

The water main break will impact traffic starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The city said it will close the roads on South Lois Avenue between West Azeele Street and West Swann Avenue.

Barricades and signs will be up in the area to assist drivers who can't avoid the area.

City officials estimated that repairs could take until 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, to complete, but will provide further updates when the work is complete.