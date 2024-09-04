SpaceX rocket launch: Falcon 9 carrying Starlink satellites

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

SpaceX is planning to launch Falcon 9 on Wednesday afternoon.

The rocket is launching without any astronauts on board and will carry 21 Starlink satellites, including 13 with direct to cell capabilities to low-Earth orbit.

READ: Boeing's troubled Starliner capsule will return to Earth as early as next week, without crew: NASA

Liftoff is targeted for 12:55 p.m. ET, but a backup opportunity is available at 12:59 p.m. ET. Another backup opportunity is available on Thursday starting at 8:35 a.m. ET.

Falcon 9 will liftoff from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX says this is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, Intelsat G-37, NG-20, and eight Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the "Just Read The Instructions" droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX 13 News will be streaming live. Check back to watch the launch.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: