SPD: Two teens suffer non-life-threatening injuries in Sarasota shooting

A shooting Sunday night in Sarasota sent two teenagers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers patrolling the area of 2700 block of Maple Avenue in Sarasota heard multiple gunshots around 8:45 p.m.

A short time later, the police discovered a 19-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital and released.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was also stuck by gunfire and taken to Black Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they found evidence that bullets hit 11 parked cars and two homes, but no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to Detective Kim Laster at 941-263-6827 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-8477.

