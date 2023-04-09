Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested following a domestic dispute

article

On Saturday afternoon, a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-wife at a private residence in Seminole.

Police learned during the investigation that Corporal Michael Deerman II entered the residence after being told not to by the victim.

Deerman then shoved his foot in the door and grabbed the victim's arm, placing it behind her back, according to a police report.

He then pushed the victim into a wall and entered the residence, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The victim sustained bruising to her arm.

Deerman has been taken into custody and charged with one count of Burglary; with Battery.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

This incident is still under investigation.