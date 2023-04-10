Hostage situation leaves 2 dead in Polk County, deputies say

Two men are dead following a hostage situation in Lake Wales.

It happened at the north end of Lindsey Place in Lake Wales, which is at the intersection of Tartan Loop.

Few details have been released, but investigators say the bodies of a man and his adult stepson were discovered after a hostage situation early Monday morning.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez plan to provide more details about the incident during a press conference at 10 a.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

