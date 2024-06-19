Spring Hill man accused of shooting brother during argument

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Spring Hill man is accused of shooting his brother during an argument at a home on Stillwater Avenue, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Navor Mora, 24, was arrested Tuesday on an attempted first-degree murder charge.

Mora called 911 just after 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday. He told officials that he'd gotten into an argument with his brother and ended up shooting him. Deputies rushed to the home, and the victim was taken to a local trauma center to be treated for his injuries.

Authorities said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

According to the sheriff's office, Mora was in his bedroom when the victim slid a note under his door, calling him a "bum" and telling him he needed to get a job. The suspect told investigators that he got angry after reading the note and holstered his gun to go confront his brother.

When Mora found his brother, he punched him in the chin, HCSO said.

A woman who witnessed the incident said she tried to intervene during the fight, but Mora fell over on top of her. Once he fell, the suspect began firing his gun, hitting the victim multiple times.

Mora told authorities that he was not trying to kill his brother.

Deputies later transported Mora to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held without bond, the sheriff's office said.