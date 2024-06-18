Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigating shooting at Spring Hill home, suspect in custody

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 7:02am EDT
Hernando County
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Deputies in Hernando County are investigating a shooting at a home early Tuesday.

Investigators responded along Stillwater Avenue in Spring Hill, with the sheriff's office saying the shooting was domestic-related.

A suspect is in custody, but HCSO has not released any other details about anyone involved, including the victim's condition.

