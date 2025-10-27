Spring Hill man dies after 3-vehicle crash on US-98: FHP

The Brief A Spring Hill man is dead after a 3-vehicle crash on US-98, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Names of the people involved have not been released.



One man was killed and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on US-98 early on Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Investigators say a Kia K5, driven by a 24-year-old Davenport man, was driving north when he crossed into the southbound lanes and collided nearly head-on with a Dodge Caliber, driven by a 47-year-old Spring Hill man.

That's when a third vehicle crashed into the Dodge Caliber, killing the Spring Hill man, troopers say.

The Davenport man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say the driver of the third vehicle was injured.

What we don't know:

Names of the people involved have not been released.

FHP is investigating the crash.

